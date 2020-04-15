63°
Pedestrian struck and killed while crossing Florida Boulevard

Wednesday, April 15 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed while trying to cross Florida Boulevard on foot early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Florida Boulevard near Atkinson Street. 

The EBR Coroner's Office identified the man killed as 29-year-old Andrew Fortune. Police said he and another person were attempting to cross the street when Fortune was struck by a pick-up truck. 

No other injuries were reported. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

