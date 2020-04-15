63°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian struck and killed while crossing Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed while trying to cross Florida Boulevard on foot early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Florida Boulevard near Atkinson Street.
The EBR Coroner's Office identified the man killed as 29-year-old Andrew Fortune. Police said he and another person were attempting to cross the street when Fortune was struck by a pick-up truck.
Pedestrian killed: Florida at Atkinson Street— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 15, 2020
No other injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Making protective equipment at the PMAC
-
Pedestrian killed in Wednesday morning crash at Atkinson and Florida Streets
-
Southern University graduate to appear on Shark Tank to pitch fitness start-up
-
CAAWS to donate $5,000 worth of pet food during stay-at-home order
-
Gov. Edwards details anticipated 'transition' period following COVID-19 crisis