Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Scenic Highway

1 hour 46 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, January 09 2021 Jan 9, 2021 January 09, 2021 6:55 PM January 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - One pedestrian is in critical condition after a vehicle hit the victim Saturday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m. EMS Baton Rouge and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the intersection of Scenic Highway and Rosenwald Road located near Southern University in regards to a traffic crash with injuries.

Officials transported the pedestrian to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Details are limited. Check back for updates. 

