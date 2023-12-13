Paulina Elementary teacher out of job after social media video

ST. JAMES PARISH - A video posted to the social media app Snapchat cost a Paulina Elementary teacher her job.

"He's sitting at a table by himself just crying his eyes out, then she puts the camera back on herself and she kind of smirks and covers her face," said Brittny Hayes, describing the video.

Hayes is the crying boy's mother. His name is Jalan. He's in the first grade and has autism.

"[He's] the happiest kid. He's like a big loveable teddy bear," she said.

The woman taking the video is Jenny Poche--a former teacher of the year.

Hayes says she feels that not only was it inappropriate for Poche to post a video of her son without her consent, it appears that she's exploiting his condition for laughs.

"I feel like she's mocking him, like she's discriminating against his disability. She just didn't want to deal with it in that moment."

While her son is prone to outbursts like this, Hayes says the solution is usually simple.

"He needed someone to go hug him. I tell everybody that. Jalan is a hugger. People at the school know he's a hugger. He just needed someone to address his problem and just calm him down and she neglected to do that."

Hayes said she immediately contacted the school and school board and was told her son could move classes. Poche was put on administrative leave while the matter was investigated.

"I don't think that she should be teaching. I don't think that someone who felt that comfortable to post my child crying in his time of need should be in the school system"

Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Chris Kimball told WBRZ that Poche no longer works for the school. Here's his entire statement:

"St. James Parish Schools has been notified of an on-campus incident by a school employee and the possible unauthorized dissemination of in-class student activities. The St. James Parish School District, including the St. James Parish School Board, works to ensure the safety and well-being of all its students and remains appreciative of the hard work and dedication of our many teachers and support staff. Our system initiated a deep and thorough investigation. The employee in question is no longer employed by the St. James Parish School District, and no further comment will be issued."