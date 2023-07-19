Paul Skenes signs with Pirates for record $9.2 million signing bonus

PITTSBURGH, PA - Former LSU pitcher and the No. 1 overall pick in this year's MLB Draft Paul Skenes signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates for a record $9.2 million signing bonus. That breaks the draft record set by Spencer Torkelson in 2020 ($8,416,300).

With his 102 mph fastball and wipeout slider, Skenes was considered the best pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg. The Dick Howser Trophy winner, Skenes struck out 48% of the batters he faced during SEC play.

The Top 5 signing bonuses in the capped era (which began in 2012):