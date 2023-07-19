77°
Paul Skenes signs with Pirates for record $9.2 million signing bonus

Tuesday, July 18 2023
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

PITTSBURGH, PA - Former LSU pitcher and the No. 1 overall pick in this year's MLB Draft Paul Skenes signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates for a record $9.2 million signing bonus. That breaks the draft record set by Spencer Torkelson in 2020 ($8,416,300).

With his 102 mph fastball and wipeout slider, Skenes was considered the best pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg. The Dick Howser Trophy winner, Skenes struck out 48% of the batters he faced during SEC play.

The Top 5 signing bonuses in the capped era (which began in 2012):

  1. Paul Skenes, 2023, Pirates, $9.2 million
  2. Spencer Torkelson, 2020, Tigers, $8.42 million
  3. Jackson Holliday, 2022, Orioles, $8.19 million
  4. Druw Jones, 2022, Diamondbacks, $8.19 million
  5. Adley Rutschman, 2019, Orioles, $8.10 million

