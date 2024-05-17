79°
$$$ Best Bets: Never too early for NFL bets! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for NFL futures, The Preakness, NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and NHL Playoffs!
2024 NFL Futures Bets:
Saints o7.5 wins in regular season
Cowboys u10.5 wins in regular season
Malik Nabers o840.5 receiving yards in regular season
Friday
NBA:
Knicks @ Pacers: Knicks +6
MLB:
Nationals @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5
Rays @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML
Padres @ Braves: Braves -1.5
College Baseball:
Missouri @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State -1.5
South Carolina @ Tennessee: Tennessee -1.5
Alabama @ Auburn: Alabama ML
NHL:
Panthers @ Bruins: Panthers ML
Stars @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML
Saturday
The Preakness Stakes:
Catching Freedom to Win
Tuscan Gold to Win
NBA:
Thunder @ Mavericks: Mavericks -4
NHL:
Canucks @ Oilers: Oilers ML
MLB:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
Sunday
NBA:
Timberwolves @ Nuggets: Nuggets -4.5
MLB:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
