Paul Skenes named 2024 National League Rookie of the Year

Courtesy: Pittsburgh Pirates X

Former LSU and current Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher, Paul Skenes, has been named the 2024 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year.

In Skenes' rookie season he recorded an 11-3 record with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts and 133 innings pitched. He also set the Pirates' franchise record with 170 strikeouts.

He is the first rookie pitcher to record at least 23 starts with an ERA below 2.00 in a single season in over a 100 years. The last time that happened was in 1918 when Scott Perry was on the bump for the Philadelphia Athletics.

Skenes' impressive season also included starting for the National League in the 2024 All-Star Game. He is only the fifth rookie to ever start the All-Star Game with the last being 26-year-old Japanese import Hideo Nomo of the Dodgers in 1995.

Skenes is also a finalist for the National League Cy Young honors. The Cy Young Award announcement will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20.