Passing vehicle strikes, kills driver of stalled vehicle near Whiskey Bay exit

IBERVILLE PARISH - State Police report that a woman lost her life in a crash near Iberville Parish's Whiskey Bay exit along I-10.

The collision claimed the life of 48-year-old Judy McClellan of Marianna, FL.

Police say the tragic incident occurred as McClellan was traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2019 Nissan Frontier and ran off the road, swerving left and striking a concrete barrier.

After crashing into the barrier McClellan's Nissan became disabled in the right westbound lane of I-10, and both McClellan and her passenger exited the vehicle. At the same time, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on I-10 struck the Nissan, pushing it into McClellan.

She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger of the Nissan sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

He was also taken to a local hospital for treatment. Though impairment is not suspected, in accordance with procedure, toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

For a short time on Monday morning, police closed the westbound Whiskey Bay exit to investigate the accident site, though the exit has since reopened, the crash remains under investigation.

The incident was one of three deadly crashes to happen in the area Monday morning.