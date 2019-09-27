Latest Weather Blog
Party with Hardy: American Idol winner gears up for homecoming bash
DENHAM SPRINGS - After months of waiting, it's almost time for Louisiana native and "American Idol" winner Laine Hardy's big concert.
The Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash is set for Saturday at North Park in Denham Springs. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the show starts at 1 p.m.
Special guests include LeRoux, Sara Collins, and Parish County Line.
Fans are allowed to bring lawn chairs and small umbrellas. Ice chests and outside food and drinks are not allowed. There will be items available for purchase.
The teen has had a busy few months after winning "American Idol" in May. He’s made his rounds on talk shows like "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "Good Morning America." Over the summer, Hardy took the stage in the nation’s capital on the Fourth of July performing in the Capitol Fourth Concert.
