District attorney reviewing nuisance law after deadly shooting outside Baton Rouge club

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting outside an after-hours nightclub that left a 27-year-old man dead early Saturday morning.

Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says his office is reviewing whether the property could be declared a nuisance under state law.

It has been eight months since 24-year-old Prenesha Wagner was killed outside the Big Blue House on Choctaw Drive, a shooting that sparked public outrage and promises of change.

Now, another deadly shooting outside an after-hours club has officials once again questioning whether more can be done to prevent violence at these venues.

Emergency officials responded around 6 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting outside the Lil Blue House club. Police say 27-year-old Demarcus Variste died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Preliminary reports indicate a fight broke out before shots were fired. The suspect fled and has not been identified.

Within hours of the shooting, Moore said his office began reviewing the club’s history with law enforcement.

“They told me that they had a high call for service at the location between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.,” Moore said.

His staff will now pull years of police call data to determine whether the property qualifies under Louisiana’s nuisance abatement statute.

The Lil Blue House is run by the same promoter connected to the Big Blue House on Choctaw Drive. However, Moore says that may not matter under the nuisance statute, which he says has changed little since it was created in 1924.

“It seems to go by the actual location, not the owner of the property,” Moore said.

The Big Blue House was the site of a deadly shooting in June 2025 that killed Wagner after an argument escalated outside the club. She was caught in the crossfire while running to her car. Five others were injured in that shooting.

In the wake of Wagner’s death, Metro Council members discussed tightening local ordinances aimed at limiting after-hours crowds. Moore said he does not believe any changes were ultimately passed.

“I don’t think that anything has ever passed,” Moore said.

Moore also pointed out that many after-hours establishments operate without proper alcohol permits, limiting oversight from regulators.

“Local and state, ABC and ATC forms have little control over their activities, which makes it particularly more dangerous,” Moore said.

Police are still searching for the suspect in Saturday’s shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baton Rouge Police.