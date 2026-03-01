62°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish bridge project delayed, opening set for next month
DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte announced Sunday the Burgess Road Bridge will be opening later than expected.
The bridge was scheduled to open Wednesday, March 11, but will now be available for use on April 20.
Trending News
Delatte said the change was due to weather impacts, contractor changes and the closure of the Lockhart Road Bridge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles warns of text scam
-
Home along South Burgess Drive catches fire Sunday
-
St. George invites citizens to Stakeholder Dialogue for the St. George Comprehensive...
-
3 U.S. service members killed and 5 wounded in Iran operation
-
Primary Care Physician shares tips on combating spring allergies
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman
-
LSU women's basketball honors seniors and wins big over Tennessee
-
LSU soccer player called up to Team USA U-19 team