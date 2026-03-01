62°
Southern Jaguars Softball hosts free clinic
BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Women's Softball team held a free clinic on Sunday.
Students stopped by to make arts and crafts, get autographs from the players and check out a sports simulator.
The event, which happened at Dick's House of Sport, was part of the Lacumba Kids Club.
"It's also about pouring back into the community of Scotlandville and East Baton Rouge," Jags softball player Chakirrious Parker said.
EBR Schools encouraged their students to stop in. The school with the highest attendance won a gift card.
