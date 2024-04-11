Parishes assess damage after storms; here are some ways to get help during the cleanup

A parish-by-parish look at damage, etc., after Wednesday's thunderstorms in the Baton Rouge area:

ASCENSION

Residents whose houses took on water are asked to submit up to two pictures of the damage in their homes and their address to the parish's Office of Emergency Preparedness at oep@apgov.us so officials can respond appropriately.

Affected residents can also visit www.ascensionparish.net/departments/homeland-security/ for information on how to get help in an emergency.

ASSUMPTION

Emergency manager Thomas Long said water had gotten into some homes Wednesday but the parish did not have an official count.

Visit www.assumptionla.com/153/Office-of-Emergency-Preparedness for information on how to get help in an emergency.

EAST BATON ROUGE

High winds caused damage, mainly in the northern part of the parish. A number of people reported trees or limbs falling into their homes, though an exact figure wasn't available.

Residents can visit www.brla.gov/412/Mayors-Office-of-Homeland-Sec-Emergency- for information on how to get help in an emergency.

EAST FELICIANA

Emergency officials said seven homes sustained damage from the high winds, but the extent was rated from light to moderate. There was no water damage to homes. For electrical problems, including outages, call 225-683-8577.

The parish is seeking an emergency declaration from the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. More information on how to get help in an emergency can be found at efparish.org/homeland-security/.

IBERVILLE

The worst damage was reported in the northern part of the parish after high winds knocked out power from near Ramah to Erwinville in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Visit ibervilleparish.com/emergency-assistance/ for more information on how to get help during an emergency.

LIVINGSTON

Emergency information and procedures can be found at www.livingstonparishla.gov/homeland-emergency.

POINTE COUPEE

Significant wind damage was reported between New Roads and Morganza after a storm that later produced a tornado near St. Francisville in West Feliciana Parish. The state lists the sheriff's office as the point of contact for emergency services. Visit www.pcpso.org/.

TANGIPAHOA

The northern area of Tangipahoa Parish sustained the most damage, with power knocked out to several homes and businesses between Independence and Kentwood. Emergency information is available at tangipahoa.org/government/emergency-preparedness/.

ST. HELENA

Information about emergency services is available at sthelenaparish.la.gov/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=522394&type=d&pREC_ID=1002265.

ST. JAMES

Portions of St. James Parish received more than 7 inches of rain Wednesday. It wasn't immediately known whether water entered homes, or how much. Emergency information in St. James Parish is available at www.stjamesla.com/434/Emergency-Preparedness.

ST. MARY

The parish did not have storm-related damage Wednesday.

WEST BATON ROUGE

The Erwinville area, and points to the south, had the most damage. Visit wbrcouncil.org/664/Homeland-Security-Emergency-Preparedness for information on how to get help in an emergency.

WEST FELICIANA

A tornado rated at EF-1, with winds estimated between 86 and 111 mph, touched down north of St. Francisville. DEMCO says it could take a significant amount of time to restore the power grid to a heavily wooded area. Emergency management information can be found at www.wfpso.org/Divisions/Homeland-Security.