Overturned vehicle causes delays on I-110 Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - An overturned vehicle partially closed off I-110 Thursday morning.

The wreck was reported around 8 a.m. on I-110 northbound just past Government Street. Authorities said no one was seriously hurt.

The two righthand lanes of the interstate were closed at the scene of the crash. The roadway fully reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m..