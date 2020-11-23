Overturned truck partially hanging off Whiskey Bay Bridge leads to I-10 W closure

WEST BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning a traffic incident involving an overturned tractor trailer that was partially hanging off the side of the Whiskey Bay Bridge resulted in a closure of the that area of the interstate.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. and at this time, details on exactly how the 18-wheeler -which was hauling groceries- ended up hanging off the side of the bridge remain scarce.

That said, as of 6 a.m. I-10 West is closed at the Lobdell exit due to the overturned tractor trailer at the Whiskey Bay exit.

Officials say this is non-haz mat situation that has not resulted in any injuries.

This article will be updated as officials continue to respond to the situation.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

