Overpass area, Old South Baton Rouge properties eyed for demo as state plans I-10 widening

BATON ROUGE – The trendy Perkins Road overpass area will be significantly impacted by the I-10 widening project a report released this week by DOTD showed.

An environmental assessment quietly revealed what has been widely speculated – 17 properties, including popular businesses, are eyed by the state highway department and are within the construction area.

On the list is the Overpass Merchant, a bar and restaurant on Perkins Road in the shadow of the current I-10 bridge. DOTD listed the business as an “adversely affected historical” property and offered two options: A possible purchase and demolition or save the older, historical part of the building and remove a modern addition. The Overpass Merchant structure includes a patio and covered outdoor seating area.

The state said the business is under the expanded west-bound lanes of the highway.

The assessment study also proposed purchasing Fresh Salon on Christian Street and demolish the building.

Homes were also listed as being possibly purchased for demolition along Honeysuckle, South Eugene, Rhododendron and various Old South Baton Rouge addresses abutting the highway on Braddock, Maximillian, East Blvd., Julia, E. Washington, Kentucky and Terrace.

Meetings are scheduled over the next few weeks to discuss impacts with the community and property owners.

The widening project was welcoming news in 2018 as en effort to fight the gridlock that plagues the greater Baton Rouge area.

Construction is not expected to begin until sometime in 2020.

