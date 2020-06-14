Overall quiet pattern continues

Today and Tonight: Today, expect a warm and mostly sunny afternoon with highs around 90. An isolated afternoon shower or storm will be possible - especially south of Baton Rouge. The main time frame will be after 1pm. Tonight, lows will drop to around 70 under mostly clear skies.

Looking Ahead: The moisture and humidity will begin to creep back in today, with dew point temperatures returning to the 60s and 70s. This will bring back some of the stickiness in the air. There will able be enough available moisture to kick off a few afternoon showers. Highs will return to the low to mid 90s as we head into next week. A ridge of high pressure will likely remain over the southeast through much of next week, keeping our weather quiet and mostly dry.

With the nice weather sticking around and many people getting outside to enjoy, it's good to remember some sun and heat safety tips -

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

