Oral argument set to begin Tuesday for Louisiana's immigration lawsuit against the U.S.

Photo via Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Tuesday, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in United States v. Texas and Louisiana, a lawsuit targeting immigration policy that the states feel violates federal law.

According to SCOTUSblog, an independent website that provides Supreme Court analysis, Texas and Louisiana are arguing that federal policy prioritizes certain groups of unauthorized immigrants while downplaying others.

"Texas and Louisiana went to federal court in Texas to challenge the Biden administration’s policy, arguing that federal law requires the government to detain and deport many more noncitizens than those identified by [the policy] as high priorities," the website reads.

You can read the website's analysis of the case here.

You can read ballotpedia.org's breakdown of the case here.

You can read the official Supreme Court case brief here.