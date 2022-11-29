Latest Weather Blog
Oral argument set to begin Tuesday for Louisiana's immigration lawsuit against the U.S.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Tuesday, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in United States v. Texas and Louisiana, a lawsuit targeting immigration policy that the states feel violates federal law.
According to SCOTUSblog, an independent website that provides Supreme Court analysis, Texas and Louisiana are arguing that federal policy prioritizes certain groups of unauthorized immigrants while downplaying others.
"Texas and Louisiana went to federal court in Texas to challenge the Biden administration’s policy, arguing that federal law requires the government to detain and deport many more noncitizens than those identified by [the policy] as high priorities," the website reads.
You can read the website's analysis of the case here.
You can read ballotpedia.org's breakdown of the case here.
Trending News
You can read the official Supreme Court case brief here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspected drunk driver released from hospital, jailed after crash that killed 6-year-old
-
Brother of man who was killed during a gunfight on Thanksgiving arrested...
-
Drivers go out of their way to avoid road dip, asking parish...
-
City on the hook for repairs after worker crashed into overpass; bridge...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Plaquemine police chief resigns after taking plea deal in malfeasance...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams