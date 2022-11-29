71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Oral argument set to begin Tuesday for Louisiana's immigration lawsuit against the U.S.

3 hours 36 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, November 29 2022 Nov 29, 2022 November 29, 2022 6:01 AM November 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Tuesday, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in United States v. Texas and Louisiana, a lawsuit targeting immigration policy that the states feel violates federal law. 

According to SCOTUSblog, an independent website that provides Supreme Court analysis, Texas and Louisiana are arguing that federal policy prioritizes certain groups of unauthorized immigrants while downplaying others. 

"Texas and Louisiana went to federal court in Texas to challenge the Biden administration’s policy, arguing that federal law requires the government to detain and deport many more noncitizens than those identified by [the policy] as high priorities," the website reads. 

You can read the website's analysis of the case here.

You can read ballotpedia.org's breakdown of the case here.

Trending News

You can read the official Supreme Court case brief here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days