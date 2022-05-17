92°
Only in Louisiana: Alligator disrupts exams at high school
SLIDELL - High school students were surprised to see an alligator had made its way onto their campus Tuesday morning.
The resource officer at Slidell High School made sure the four-and-a-half foot gator stayed where it was for half an hour while waiting for animal control to arrive.
The alligator was safely released and no students were in danger. However, the Slidell Police Department said there are warrants out for its arrest on charges of trespassing and interfering with the educational process.
