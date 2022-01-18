64°
One person shot to death, another critical after shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death and another was seriously hurt after a shooting .
Authorities said the shooting happened around 10:30 Monday night on Eddie Robinson Drive, just north of Terrace Avenue.
One of the victims, who was later identified by BRPD as 59-year-old Idris Abdul-Malik, was pronounced dead on the scene when first responders arrived. Another victim is in serious condition.
Abdul-Malik was one of three people killed in separate shootings across the Baton Rouge area Monday.
