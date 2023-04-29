64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person shot on Geronimo Street, life-threatening injuries

Saturday, April 29 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person is in a hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot on Saturday. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was found on Geronimo Street near Navajo Street. 

The person was taken to a hospital where they remain in critical condition. 

No information about the shooting or suspects has been released. 

