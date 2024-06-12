78°
One person shot at Sherwood Acres apartments along Coursey Boulevard

2 hours 28 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, June 11 2024 Jun 11, 2024 June 11, 2024 10:31 PM June 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man drove to a hospital after being shot at the Sherwood Acres apartment complex along Coursey Boulevard. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was shot in the parking lot of the complex just before 8:30 p.m. and drove to a hospital for treatment. 

Officers said his injuries are non-life-threatening. 

No more information about the shooting was immediately available. 

In March, 54-year-old Thomas Sneed was killed in a shooting at the complex. BRPD has not released information about an arrest in the case. 

