Police identify man shot to death near Sherwood Acres apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed Wednesday night near the Sherwood Acres apartment complex.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at the complex on Coursey Boulevard near Stumberg Lane. Officers said an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy was flagged down by someone who said a man had been shot to death.
Police identified Thomas Sneed, 54, as the person who died. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The motive and potential suspects are still unknown at this time.
