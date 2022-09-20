75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person killed in shooting near apartment complex on Sherwood Common Boulevard

2 hours 37 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, September 20 2022 Sep 20, 2022 September 20, 2022 9:03 PM September 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed Tuesday night near the Sherwood Place Apartments on Sherwood Common Boulevard. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place around 8 p.m. A man was found shot to death.

Trending News

No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days