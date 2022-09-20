75°
One person killed in shooting near apartment complex on Sherwood Common Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed Tuesday night near the Sherwood Place Apartments on Sherwood Common Boulevard.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place around 8 p.m. A man was found shot to death.
No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story.
