BR rapper Lit Yoshi pleads guilty to charges in two gang-related shootings
BATON ROUGE - Local rapper Lit Yoshi pled guilty Thursday to charges related to two separate gang-related shootings.
Lit Yoshi, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards, was found guilty of charges stemming from two shootings — one in 2019 and another on July 4, 2020.
Edwards was sentenced to 15 years in prison at hard labor, followed by three years of active supervised parole, according to court records.
The rapper was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm connected to a 2019 shooting on Avenue L. He was also found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting after a July 4 altercation outside an apartment complex on Greenwell Springs Road.
