One person killed in shooting along South 18th Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon along South 18th Street.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near the corner of South 18th and America streets.
No information on the victim or the suspect were immediately available.
