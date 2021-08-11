87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person found injured on Lorraine Street following reported shooting

1 hour 40 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, August 11 2021 Aug 11, 2021 August 11, 2021 8:34 AM August 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Capital area police were called to a north Baton Rouge residence in regards to a reported shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning.

A representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Lorraine Street where a person was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident that caused the victim's injuries may have occurred at a different location, police add.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting, and this article will be updated as additional information related to the incident is provided. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days