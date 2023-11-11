63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person found dead in vehicle at Drusilla shopping center

Saturday, November 11 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was found dead in a van in the Drusilla shopping center parking lot on Saturday evening. 

Around 5 p.m., Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said police officers and coroner's office staff were at the scene. 

McKneely said law enforcement agents are still determining what happened. The cause of death has not been determined and the identity of the person has not been released. 

