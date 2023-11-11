63°
One person found dead in vehicle at Drusilla shopping center
BATON ROUGE - One person was found dead in a van in the Drusilla shopping center parking lot on Saturday evening.
Around 5 p.m., Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said police officers and coroner's office staff were at the scene.
McKneely said law enforcement agents are still determining what happened. The cause of death has not been determined and the identity of the person has not been released.
