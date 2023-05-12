78°
One person dead after vehicle fire on Basin Bridge; I-10 EB reopened after hours-long closure
WHISKEY BAY - One person is dead after an overnight vehicle fire on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge that left the Interstate closed for several hours.
All lanes on I-10 eastbound were closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to the fire, which was reported shortly after midnight Friday. Officials reported one person was confirmed to have died.
The bridge was closed for eight hours so officials could inspect the structure for possible damages. All lanes reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m. later Friday morning.
This is a developing story.
