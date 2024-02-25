75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person arrested for arson after breaking windows, lighting curtains on fire

2 hours 54 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, February 25 2024 Feb 25, 2024 February 25, 2024 9:10 AM February 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested one person Saturday for simple criminal damage to property and simple arson.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Yaschina Chanel Smith, 49, broke two windows out, reached in, and used a cigarette lighter to light the curtains of a house at Curtis Drive on fire.

Trending News

The fire was placed under control and caused about $5,000 in damage with no injuries. Smith confessed to lighting the fire to BRPD, who they had in custody.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days