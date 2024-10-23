82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One of several Disaster Recovery Centers in south Louisiana to close down

1 hour 59 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, October 23 2024 Oct 23, 2024 October 23, 2024 10:24 AM October 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CONVENT - One of several disaster recovery centers that set up in south Louisiana in response to Hurricane Francine will be closing down Thursday. 

The DRC located in St. James Parish will be closing down at 5 p.m. Thursday. 

If you are still seeking help following the storm, the centers in Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. John, St. Mary, and Terrebonne Parishes will remain open. Those centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 

Trending News

No appointment is needed to visit the center and seek help. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days