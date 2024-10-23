82°
One of several Disaster Recovery Centers in south Louisiana to close down
CONVENT - One of several disaster recovery centers that set up in south Louisiana in response to Hurricane Francine will be closing down Thursday.
The DRC located in St. James Parish will be closing down at 5 p.m. Thursday.
If you are still seeking help following the storm, the centers in Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. John, St. Mary, and Terrebonne Parishes will remain open. Those centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
No appointment is needed to visit the center and seek help.
