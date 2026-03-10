Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:45a: Accident. Two left lanes blocked. in Baton Rouge on I-110 SB at I 10 West/Terrace St/Exit 1J/I-10 East/Exit 1I, stop and go traffic back to Hwy 73/Government St/Exit 1A; CLEARED
6:15a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy NB at Victoria Dr; CLEARED
6:30a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB before Oneal Ln/Hwy 3245/Exit 7; CLEARED
7a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Wax Rd at Sullivan Rd; CLEARED
7:30a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on College Dr at Westdale Dr
7:30a: Disabled vehicle in East Baton Rouge on Scotland Ave at Rosenwald Rd
