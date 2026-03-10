New trial underway in Melanie Curtin rape case

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Jury selection began Monday afternoon for Melanie Curtin's new trial tied to allegations she raped an unconscious woman in 2014 and filmed the encounter.

She was convicted of first-degree rape in 2022. Her conviction was vacated a year later, and she was granted a new trial in 2023.

A ruling by the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals stated that some evidence presented during the first trial "unfairly prejudiced" Curtin.

Now, a new trial is underway, and Curtin faces reduced charges of simple rape and video voyeurism.

During the first day of jury selection, 21st Judicial District Judge Brian Abels asked potential jury members if they knew of any of the witnesses who may testify, including former Livingston Parish Sheriff Deputy Dennis Perkins. Perkins is a former sexual partner of Curtin.

Perkins was transported to the Livingston Parish Courthouse Monday morning. Judge Abels requested that a roadmap be drawn up, so they can have an idea of when he needs to be close. Abels says Perkins is being housed at a facility five to six hours away.

Curtin's defense requested that the judge allow the video evidence shown in the case to be referred to by lawyers as an event or incident, and not rape. Prosecutors questioned jury candidates about the nature of the case, whether they understood the meaning of consent, and simple rape.

Curtin's defense questioned the jury panels with questions like, "Does anyone feel she wouldn't have been here if she didn't do anything?", "What does an innocent person look like?, "If Curtin doesn't testify, does that mean she's guilty?"

Seven jurors were selected for trial on day one. Seven more and two alternates are still needed. Jury selection will resume on Tuesday at 9 a.m.