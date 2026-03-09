78°
One injured following Saturday night shooting on East Gate Drive in Hammond
HAMMOND — A Saturday night shooting left one man injured, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said that around 10:30 p.m., they arrived on East Gate Drive to find a car and a home with bullet holes. There was no victim on the scene at the time.
A 24-year-old man later arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The man has since been discharged.
Detectives currently believe the shooting occurred during a party that was being held at a rental house.
The investigation remains ongoing.
