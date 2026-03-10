West Feliciana Parish Council rejects new zoning map proposal, many residents praise rejection

WEST FELICIANA - The West Feliciana Parish Council voted 3-2 to reject a new zoning map that aimed to match the land development code.

In 2023, the parish council passed new rules to limit growth in the parish. It included requiring new developments to have lot sizes of at least two acres per home.

Since that time, the parish has attempted to enforce the code, but has never approved a new zoning map.

Residents and attorneys told WBRZ that those rules can not be fully implemented without a new map.

Fast forward to 2026, and the parish council is much different than the one that passed the rules.

During Monday's meeting, the council chamber was packed as the proposed map drew opposition from the public.

One woman spoke about how the proposal would change her property from allowing lots under one acre to requiring a minimum lot size of five acres.

West Feliciana resident and NAACP Greater Feliciana President Ambrose Sims was pleased to see the map rejected, calling it a great evening for the parish.

"How do we come up with an alternative proposal that's going to be fair across the board to everybody in West Feliciana Parish?" We've got to sit down and decide and come up with a compromise that's going to work for everyone," Sims said.

As for now, one attorney told WBRZ that this situation is now in limbo until a new map is created and adopted.