Latest Weather Blog
Port Allen gas customers should expect higher-than-usual gas bills in March after January freeze
PORT ALLEN — Port Allen residents are paying higher-than-usual gas bills in March, the city's finance director said.
Adrian Daigle told WBRZ that, due to the cold spell that struck the region, there was a huge demand for gas in January. The city, he said, purchases gas from natural gas producers but does not know the cost until after it is supplied to its customers.
As a result of the freezing weather earlier this year, the suppliers' cost of gas was 60% higher than in previous months, and the bill the city paid is passed onto its customers. The 60% increase, Daigle clarified, does not mean residents will pay 60% more on their gas across the board; the exact price customers pay is still based on their usage.
The higher prices are reflected on bills that were sent out on March 2, which are due on March 26.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Memorial services announced for former LSU tight end William Frederick Truax III
-
Kentwood cattle farmer builds TikTok following by keeping it real
-
2 Your Town Wearin' of the Green: Krewe of Just Having Fun...
-
Southeastern Police looking for woman who stole purse, pocketbook, multiple credit cards
-
Baton Rouge native joins cast of 'Baywatch' reboot
Sports Video
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...
-
Demario Davis signs with Jets, Saints sign Etienne
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...