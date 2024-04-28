One killed in shooting on Florida Street, police say

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting on Florida Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting around 7:45 a.m. at 1900 block of Florida Street and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

This is the second shooting today, as another on Choctaw Drive resulted in three people being transported earlier Sunday.

No other information is available at this time.