One injured in overnight shooting off Plank Road, officials say

2 hours 6 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, March 23 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is investigating a reported shooting on Dayton Street overnight Wednesday. 

Officials say one person was taken to a hospital after being found on Dayton Street off Plank Road. The person was reported to be in stable condition, but officials did not specify the severity of their injuries. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

