One injured after fight led to overnight shooting outside bar, officials say

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is investigating a reported shooting on at a bar off Plank Road early Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was leaving Romeo's Old School Bar and Lounge when he got into a fight. The fight reportedly led to a shooting.

Police said the man was shot in the "upper torso area." He was found on Dayton Street, and officials say he was in stable condition, but did not specify the severity of his injuries.

The BRPD has not yet reported an arrest or possible suspect.