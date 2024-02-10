One dead, one in critical condition after shooting on 75th Avenue Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - One person died and another is in critical condition after a shooting at the 1700 block of 75th Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department identified the deceased victim as 23-year-old Tedrick Owens, who died on the scene around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

The Baton Rouge Police Department along with the mayor was expected to give a press conference regarding the recent shootings in the capital city. The conference will be streamed on WBRZ's YouTube page here.