72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, one in critical condition after shooting on 75th Avenue Thursday afternoon

1 day 9 hours 14 minutes ago Friday, February 09 2024 Feb 9, 2024 February 09, 2024 9:51 AM February 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person died and another is in critical condition after a shooting at the 1700 block of 75th Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department identified the deceased victim as 23-year-old Tedrick Owens, who died on the scene around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. 

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

Trending News

The Baton Rouge Police Department along with the mayor was expected to give a press conference regarding the recent shootings in the capital city. The conference will be streamed on WBRZ's YouTube page here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days