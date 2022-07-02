84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, one critically injured after shooting on Iroquois Street

27 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, July 02 2022 Jul 2, 2022 July 02, 2022 7:31 PM July 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed, and one person is in critical condition after a shooting on Iroquois Street Saturday evening.

Authorities said the shooting happened at the corner of N 31st and Iroquois Streets. One victim died at the scene, and another person was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No more information was immediately available.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days