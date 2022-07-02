One dead, one critically injured after shooting on Iroquois Street

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed, and one person is in critical condition after a shooting on Iroquois Street Saturday evening.

Authorities said the shooting happened at the corner of N 31st and Iroquois Streets. One victim died at the scene, and another person was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.