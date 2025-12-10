One dead, another injured after box truck, pickup truck collision along La. 70 in Assumption Parish

PIERRE PART — One person was killed and another seriously injured after a Wednesday morning crash in Assumption Parish along La. 70.

Assumption Parish deputies said that, around 6:33 a.m., a pickup truck and a commercial box truck collided head-on along the highway near Leonie Street and Veteran’s Park.

The driver of the smaller truck was killed, while the box truck driver was injured.

Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating the crash, deputies told WBRZ.