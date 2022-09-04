79°
One dead after shooting outside Kenner convenience store early Sunday morning
KENNER - A man was shot multiple times and killed outside a Kenner convenience store early Sunday morning.
The Kenner Police Department told WWL-TV the shooting happened outside a convenience store on Loyola Drive around 4 a.m.
Police said Alejandro Quiroz, 43, was shot multiple times outside the store. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Authorities have not released information on a suspect.
The homicide remains under investigation.
