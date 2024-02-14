One adult, two juveniles arrested in murder of 18-year-old who escaped juvenile detention facility

BATON ROUGE - One adult and two juveniles were arrested Monday, days after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in a home along Washington Avenue.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 19-year-old Travelle Burris for first-degree murder of David Atkins, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. BRPD said two juveniles were also arrested and booked on the same charges.

At the time WBRZ arrived on scene, police claimed it was likely related to a shooting from the previous weekend.

"The investigation is still early but it does look like it's going to be a retaliation type shooting—an isolated incident," Chief TJ Morse said Saturday.

However, once it was discovered that the victim was escaped juvenile and wanted murder suspect David Atkins, things changed

"On Saturday, when this homicide of David Atkins occurred, it was believed that it may have been related to another shooting—that's what preliminary investigations thought—however during the course of the investigations that our homicide detectives did, it was later learned that these two incidents were not related," Cpl. Saundra Watts said.

Arrest paperwork said Burris and the two juveniles went to the Washington Avenue home to rob Atkins of a rifle. During a struggle over the gun, multiple rounds were fired and both Atkins and one of the juveniles were hit. The affidavit says one of the robbers then stood over Atkins and shot him again.

Officers said Atkins had multiple gunshot wounds to his back and left leg. Police said Burris also attempted to shoot Atkins, but was stopped by a witness. The three left the home with the stolen gun and ran into law enforcement. The injured juvenile then told officers he had been shot.

According to parish records, Burris was previously arrested for burglary charges and pleaded guilty in December 2023. He was on probation during the shooting. Records said Burris was not required to wear an ankle monitor, but had a nightly curfew.

David Atkins, 18, was arrested in 2021 in the murder of his uncle Gregory Cotten and attempted murder of Kentrell Maloid. Atkins was placed into the Juvenile Detention Facility, where he escaped twice in November.

