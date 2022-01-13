68°
Oil spill shuts down part of Gardere Lane Thursday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Gardere Lane was closed off Thursday due to an oil spill on the roadway.
The incident was first reported around noon at the the intersection of Gardere and Burbank Drive. Gardere Lane is currently closed at the intersection.
The St. George Fire Department is responding to the spill.
