Officials respond to reported house fire off Addis Main Street
ADDIS - Agencies responded to a reported residential fire in West Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday morning.
According to the Addis Police Department, the APD and the West Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire on Main Street in Addis around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The east side of Main Street was closed to traffic while responders worked the fire.
It was unclear whether anyone was injured.
