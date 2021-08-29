Officials issue last minute warnings to avoid roadways, prepare for power outages

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is preparing for Hurricane Ida to make landfall around 1 p.m. Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, Ida has intensified faster than forecast with winds of 150 mph and Louisiana officials are urging locals who have not evacuated to stay in a safe place and avoid the roadways.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted, "As conditions begin to deteriorate, stay in a safe place. Watch your local news, continue to heed the warnings of local officials, and do not put yourself in danger. Today is not the day to be outside."

As of 6 a.m. Sunday morning, a shelter opened in East Baton Rouge Parish at the FG Clark Activity Center on Harding Boulevard.

Residents who make use of the shelter are encouraged to bring enough items to last them for several days.

A Red Cross representative told WBRZ Sunday this shelter site is accepting a maximum of 279 people.

A list of other shelters in the region can be found here.

Local weather experts are warning Baton Rouge to expect extended power outages, heavy rain, powerful winds, and conditions that make tornadic activity possible.

A tornado is certainly possible in the Baton Rouge area as well. Have a way to receive warning information. https://t.co/tKd2iLzdaJ — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) August 29, 2021

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome spoke about the situation on Good Morning America, Sunday.

She told reporters, "We're encouraging our residents right now to shelter in place and stay in communication with us."

The Mayor said, "We're asking people to understand that there may be power outages in the Baton Rouge area. It's so important for them to have three days of supplies for their families and hopefully, everyone accomplished this yesterday, by the end of yesterday evening."

WBRZ's weather team is monitoring weather conditions and continually updating the public with 24-hour hurricane coverage on Channel 2, WBRZ Plus, and on Facebook and Twitter.