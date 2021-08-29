List of shelter locations amid Hurricane Ida

Generic image of an air mattress at a hurricane shelter.

Shelters are opening across south Louisiana amid Hurricane Ida, a list of locations can be found below.

Ascension Parish

-Lamar-Dixon Expo Center gym, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales

-Lowery Middle School, 2389 La. 1 South, Donaldsonville

Assumption Parish

-Assumption Parish Community Center, 4910 La. 308, Napoleonville

East Baton Rouge Parish

-FG Clark Activity Center (801 Harding Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA) on Southern University's campus

Livingston Parish

-Live Oak Jr. High (300830 Old LA Hwy 16) in Denham Springs beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday.

West Baton Rouge Parish

-Port Allen Community Center- 749 N Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, LA 70767

-Erwinville Community Center- 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen, LA 70767

-Addis VFW Hall- 4453 Myhand St, Addis, LA 70710