Officials identify victims of fatal double-shooting on Avenue E

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to a residential area near Blount Road in response to a reported shooting where two men were found dead.

Police say at about 1:50 a.m., they arrived within the 10100 block of Avenue E where the two deceased men were found in a vehicle.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 26-year-old Jeremy Sincere, and 40-year-old Burnell Williams. Officials say both individuals were killed by gunshot wounds.

Police have launched an investigation into the double-homicide and urge anyone with information pertinent to the case to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.