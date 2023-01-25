48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officers trying to identify suspects who allegedly used box cutters to cut phones from store wires

1 hour 36 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, January 25 2023 Jan 25, 2023 January 25, 2023 10:24 AM January 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are attempting to identify two people caught on camera cutting demo phones from a T-Mobile retailer with box cutters during an armed robbery. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the armed robbery happened on the evening of Jan. 20 at T-Mobile on Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway. 

Detectives said the two had box cutters and insinuated they had guns before cutting wires and stealing multiple demo iPhones and an iPad before driving off. 

BRPD also says the person in the white hat is believed to be connected to other thefts around Livingston Parish. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days