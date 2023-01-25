48°
Officers trying to identify suspects who allegedly used box cutters to cut phones from store wires
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are attempting to identify two people caught on camera cutting demo phones from a T-Mobile retailer with box cutters during an armed robbery.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the armed robbery happened on the evening of Jan. 20 at T-Mobile on Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway.
Detectives said the two had box cutters and insinuated they had guns before cutting wires and stealing multiple demo iPhones and an iPad before driving off.
BRPD also says the person in the white hat is believed to be connected to other thefts around Livingston Parish.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
